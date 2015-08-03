Pochettino rejects Soldado exit talk
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has rubbished reports Roberto Soldado will be sold before the end of the transfer window.
Mauricio Pochettino has insisted Roberto Soldado has a future at Tottenham and rejected speculation he will leave White Hart Lane.
The Spanish striker moved to Tottenham from Valencia ahead of the 2013-14 season, but has struggled to make an impression - contributing just seven league goals.
He has been strongly linked with a move away, Villarreal reportedly leading the chase for the 30-year-old as they look to strengthen ahead of a return to the UEFA Europa League.
However, Pochettino intends to use Soldado as part of his squad for the forthcoming campaign.
"He [Soldado] is our player and in our plans," Pochettino said ahead of the Audi Cup friendly tournament.
"I can't confirm that [he will be leaving]."
