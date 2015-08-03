Pochettino rejects Soldado exit talk

Mauricio Pochettino has insisted Roberto Soldado has a future at Tottenham and rejected speculation he will leave White Hart Lane.

The Spanish striker moved to Tottenham from Valencia ahead of the 2013-14 season, but has struggled to make an impression - contributing just seven league goals.

He has been strongly linked with a move away, Villarreal reportedly leading the chase for the 30-year-old as they look to strengthen ahead of a return to the UEFA Europa League.

However, Pochettino intends to use Soldado as part of his squad for the forthcoming campaign.

"He [Soldado] is our player and in our plans," Pochettino said ahead of the Audi Cup friendly tournament.

"I can't confirm that [he will be leaving]."