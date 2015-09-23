Pochettino rues Kane misses as Tottenham lose to Arsenal

Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino was left to rue missed opportunities from Harry Kane as Arsenal won 2-1 at White Hart Lane in the League Cup on Wednesday.

Kane's goal drought for the season continued as he dragged a first-half effort wide when put through inside the area before his expert scissor-kick volley was cleared off the line by Kieran Gibbs.

Pochettino felt the England striker was unfortunate not to score, but admits that Spurs were punished for not being clinical enough.

"Harry had some chances to score tonight, he was a little bit unlucky again," he told Sky Sports. "I think we had the best chances but in football, you need to score."

Pochettino believes the hosts were the dominant force before Mathieu Flamini scored his second of the game to snatch the win for Arsenal and is determined to take the positives.

"I feel bad for the result but not for the performance," he said.

"The goals we conceded were unlucky. I think, in the second half, we dominated the game and they scored with their first shot.

"We have to take the positive things and look to the game on Saturday. The two goals came from our mistakes."

Midfielder Tom Carroll likewise believes Spurs were made to pay for failing to make their supremacy count just after Calum Chambers' own goal in the second half drew them level.

"When we were 1-1 it was all us but we couldn't get that goal," the 23-year-old told Spurs TV.

"Tonight just wasn't our night. The lads were gutted in the changing afterwards but we've got a good squad here and we'll move on to Saturday."