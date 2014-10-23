Pochettino sets sights on trophy within two years

The 42-year-old moved to White Hart Lane in the close-season from Southampton, where he impressed in leading the club to eighth in his only full campaign in charge.

Under Pochettino, Spurs have made an inconsistent start in the Premier League, with 11 points to their name from eight matches.

Tottenham take on Asteras Tripolis in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday and Pochettino is confident that he can soon guide the club to their first silverware since their League Cup triumph under Juande Ramos in 2008.

"You need time," he said. "You need to suffer and keep the bad moments. But maybe now is a different period for us.

"I am sure we'll achieve something ­important, maybe in six months, one year or two years, I am sure the club will achieve a very important trophy.

"Daniel [Levy, Tottenham chairman] was very clear. He explained how we need to move the club on and we agreed.

"We expected a tough period and are in one now. But we have the possibility to build something ­important - it's a very big challenge."