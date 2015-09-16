Pochettino: Shaw was crying over 'sick' injury

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says Luke Shaw was in tears as he wished him a full and speedy recovery after the England left-back broke his leg in Manchester United's defeat to PSV.

Shaw was given oxygen and stretchered from the field after a heavy challenge from Hector Moreno in the first half of Tuesday's 2-1 Champions League loss.

The club confirmed on Wednesday that Shaw would be staying in hospital in Eindhoven following surgery on the injury so he could begin the recovery process as soon as possible.

Pochettino - who managed Shaw during his time in charge of Southampton - has since spoken to the 20-year-old to wish him the best.

"I feel very sorry for him. I watched it happen on TV and I was sick," Pochettino said.

"My relationship with him was close and I spoke with him this morning. He was much better today but obviously it is difficult when you have got this type of injury and I can only give him my support and wish him a speedy recovery.

"It's difficult because he had been crying and you can understand that, after the injury and pain he suffered and all the consequences of this situation. It is a difficult moment for him."

Shaw took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the messages of encouragement he received from professionals and supporters alike on Tuesday.

Team-mates Ander Herrera, Phil Jones, David de Gea and Chris Smalling, as well his former Southampton team-mate Nathaniel Clyne and Real Madrid star Gareth Bale all voiced their support on social media.