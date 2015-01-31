Pochettino staying grounded after win

Following a difficult start to the campaign, Spurs are now into the final of the League Cup and sit fifth in the Premier League after goals from Christian Eriksen and a Harry Kane double earned them victory.

Eriksen opened the scoring before Kane added a brace to put Spurs two points adrift of Southampton in fourth, but Pochettino says the focus must remain on their next game, a London derby with Arsenal.

Asked about the prospect of breaking into the top four, Pochettino responded: "We don't speak about that, I think that we need to focus on the next game.

"Step by step, I think this is our objective - no objective or challenge on the long term.

"We need to play every game like we played today. If we show the performance like today, maybe we have the possibility to arrive [in the top four] but we need to be consistent from here to the end of the season.

"I am very proud of my players, I congratulate them because it was a great performance - like a team."