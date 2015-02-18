Pochettino talks up Fiorentina threat

Colombia international Cuadrado moved to the Premier League in the recent transfer window, with Mohamed Salah going in the opposite direction, having helped Fiorentina into the knockout stages of the competition.

With Tottenham due to meet Fiorentina at White Hart Lane for the first leg of their Europa League tie, Pochettino feels Vincenzo Montella's side will still pose a significant threat.

"Fiorentina are a good team without him [Cuadrado]. He is a great player but whether he is there or not, Montella's team will play the same way," the Argentinian told reporters on Wednesday.

"We are ready, the break [due to Tottenham's FA Cup absence] gave us a chance to recover mentally.

"They are a tough opponent, I admire Montella because the game he has his teams play is more Spanish than Italian.

"It's a challenge for me, as it is for us all. We are well prepared and are in an excellent moment. For us it is important that players have fun while they play - play well and have fun."

Spurs will look to Harry Kane to continue the excellent form that has brought five goals from his last three appearances.

Pochettino suggested Kane can continue to improve this season, adding: "I can say that he is young, has a lot of potential and has to work and believe in himself and in the team."