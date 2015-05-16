Pochettino targeting Europa League

Mauricio Pochettino insists he wants Tottenham to secure a place in the UEFA Europa League following their 2-0 Premier League win over Hull City on Saturday.

Second-half goals from Nacer Chadli and Danny Rose ensured the points against a Hull side who now need to beat Manchester United on the final day to have any chance of survival.

Victory for Tottenham, meanwhile, marked their first win in four games and keeps them a point ahead of Southampton in sixth place, which will be good enough to qualify for Europe's second-tier competition.

Seventh will also become a Europa League spot should Arsenal beat Aston Villa in the FA Cup final.

The Europa League has been seen as an unwanted distraction by many due to impact the hectic schedule can have on players, but Pochettino told BBC Sport: "[It is a] very important three points, we made a big effort this season. [It has been a] difficult season for the players, [so I am] happy for them and the supporters.

"The first half wasn't easy, they [Hull] play for survival and were very aggressive. Second half we played much better and deserved the victory.

"It was a very important three points [and] very important to stay in competition for the fifth position.

"I want to play in Europe next season. We have only one game ahead - we need to win to stay in the Europa League next season. That is very important to keep working."