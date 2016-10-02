Pochettino thrilled with 'nearly perfect' Spurs

Mauricio Pochettino labelled Tottenham's performance in the 2-0 win over Manchester City as "nearly perfect" and believes the international break could be a help rather than a hindrance to their momentum.

Spurs put in one of their best performances under the Argentine's stewardship to end City's 100 per cent winning record under Pep Guardiola in the Premier League with an Aleksandar Kolarov own goal and Dele Alli's cool finish doing the damage at White Hart Lane.

The result could have been better for the hosts had Erik Lamela not seen a second-half penalty saved, but Pochettino was still left waxing lyrical over the manner of his side's display.

"The performance was nearly perfect. To play a great team like Manchester City, you need to do a fantastic job," he said.

"For that, I'm very proud of our players' work. Collectively, we worked very hard, all the players were fantastic on the pitch.

"It was a real exciting game. Both teams played in an exciting way. We share a similar philosophy. I enjoyed it a lot, the fans enjoyed it a lot, the neutral people enjoyed it too, both teams' mentality was to go forward, play football, and try to win the game.

"We are a team that always wants control. In front was Manchester City, who want the same as us. Then it's a battle on the pitch. For that I feel very pleased, our players showed big commitment to our philosophy."

Spurs have now won five matches in a row in all competitions, but they are not in action again until October 15 due to internationals.

However, Pochettino believes the interval will help his squad get back to full health with the likes of Mousa Dembele (hamstring) and Harry Kane (ankle) on the comeback trail.

"We're happy we have time to recover players like Dembele and Kane," he added.

"We need all [of our players fit] to compete. We have a lot of games ahead. October and November are tough to compete. We need everybody so now it's good to rest."