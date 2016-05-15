Pochettino: Tottenham must strengthen for next season

Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino insists the club must invest in new players if they are to build on this season's unsuccessful Premier League title push.

Tottenham have Champions League football secured and can seal second spot in the table with a win on the final day of the season at Newcastle United.

However, after the manner in which the side faltered in the Premier League chase and crashed out of the Europa League, Pochettino said Tottenham cannot afford to rest on its laurels.

"We need to improve our squad - this is very clear," Pochettino said.

"Me, our supporters, our players, our squad - we are all agreed that we need to improve. It's a different level to play in the Champions League.

"To play in the Champions League, the Premier League and the cups, it's important to have a very good balance. We need to improve our squad.

"Replicating this season again is our challenge. For that, we need to improve our squad, to reduce the gap. The Champions League demands a lot of energy, more than the Europa League."

Whoever Tottenham target, Pochettino will be seeking to add to the club's impressive ensemble of young players.

"I think today at Tottenham, when you analyse the squad, you need to add not only the football side but the human profile," he said.

"You have some limitations. But it's true that younger players fit better, than older players. This is how our squad is different today than maybe a few years ago."