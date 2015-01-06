Pochettino unhappy after Burnley FA Cup draw

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was left disappointed after his side played out a 1-1 with Burnley in the FA Cup on Monday.

Pochettino's men silenced the Turf Moor crowd when Nacer Chadli volleyed home in the 56th minute but they were pegged back after Sam Vokes swept home a precise cutback from Michael Kightly mid-way through the second half.

The result means the two sides will play a replay at White Hart Lane on January 14 much to the annoyance of Pochettino, as Tottenham now have one mid-week off in the next two months.

"I'm disappointed because we need to play another game. We have a lot of games ahead and now another one," Pochettino said after the match.

"The first half was poor for both teams but the second I think we were better and we let them back in the game. For that I am disappointed.

"We improved our performance in the second half but it wasn't enough to win the game and go to the next round but we are still in the FA Cup. For Tottenham, it is important to be in the next round."

The Argentine manager elected to leave in-form striker Harry Kane on the bench but brought him on at half-time in place of the disappointing Benjamin Stambouli.

While insisting he did not regret his decision to leave Kane out of the starting XI, Pochettino did admit something had to change going into the second period.

"We [needed to] fix some things. We learn from the first half and fix some situations. We were better, we improve our performance but it wasn't enough to win the game," he said.

Tottenham will now turn their attention to the Premier League once more, with their next test coming in the form of a London derby against Crystal Palace on Saturday.