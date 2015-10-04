Pochettino wants 'killer instinct' from Tottenham

Mauricio Pochettino urged Tottenham to show a "killer instinct" after they were held to a 2-2 Premier League draw at Swansea City.

Spurs were twice behind at the Liberty Stadium, with Christian Eriksen's brace of free-kicks securing a point after Andre Ayew's header and Harry Kane's own goal had put the hosts in the driving seat.

It was the visitors who looked the more likely after levelling it up for the second time in the 65th minute, but Lukasz Fabianski was in fine form to leave head coach Pochettino frustrated.

"We are disappointed," he said. "We have to accept it but be proud of our performances. Our effort was fantastic

"We need to develop that killer instinct. They were two great free-kicks by Christian Eriksen. He has a natural ability and works hard."

Eriksen, who opened his account for the season with a dipping effort that wrong-footed Fabianski, doubled his tally with a stunning top-corner effort.

The Dane shared similar sentiments to his boss, adding: "We're disappointed with just one point. Their keeper made a lot of saves."