Pochettino warns dropped Townsend to improve discipline

Mauricio Pochettino has warned Andros Townsend he must learn about behaviour and discipline after dropping the winger from Tottenham's squad to face Anderlecht following an argument with the club's fitness coach.

England star Townsend was pictured apparently arguing and shrugging off Nathan Gardiner when warming down following Tottenham's 3-1 victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday, a match in which he was an unused substitute.

The 24-year-old will now sit out Thursday's Europa League clash against Anderlecht while it remains to be seen if he will be considered for selection in this weekend's north London derby against Arsenal.

And Pochettino issued some strong words of warning following Townsend's indiscretion.

"Because of [the incident on] Monday, he is not available for selection," he said ahead of Thursday's Group J clash at White Hart Lane.

"When you behave in the wrong way, you always need to pay. Discipline is very important to me.

"We have a young squad who can make mistakes but when you cross the limit it's important to stop that.

"Sometimes when you don't play as much as you expect, I can understand it, but it's not the way to impress the manager.

"He needs to learn about football, which isn't just playing the game. He needs to learn about behaviour, discipline. You need to have the responsibility of a professional.

"If Andros Townsend is in the squad, it means we believe in him and that he can give us good things. After that, it is up to the player to show me I am wrong."