Pochettino: We were better than Chelsea!

Mauricio Pochettino insisted Tottenham deserved to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as their Premier League unbeaten streak came to an end.

Spurs took an early lead through Christian Eriksen on Saturday, but Pedro's goal - against the run of play - pegged them back, before Victor Moses scored to make it 2-1.

While Pochettino did not believe the result was a fair reflection of the game, he was still pleased by Tottenham's performance as they lost for the first time in the Premier League this season.

"I think if you analyse the game, we were better [than Chelsea]," Pochettino told BT Sport. "Against a team in very good form at a good level, we competed really well in the first half.

"It was a little bit unlucky that we conceded the goal, because we deserved to go in at half-time [winning] 2-0 or 3-0 - never 1-1. I think we deserved more."

Mauricio: "It's important to stay calm. We are competing well and after 13 games have only lost once. We need to keep working hard." November 26, 2016

He added: "In the second half, we conceded a goal very quickly, but we fought and competed. Then they had the chance and scored the second goal, and it was impossible.

"I'm disappointed for the dressing room, but we should be pleased with the way we competed. I think today we competed with a very good team. I have nothing to say about that to my players.

"If you put aside the result at the end, we had the possession, we created more than Chelsea and all the statistics are for us - but football is not about just statistics.

"We have to be clinical, and the chances that they created, they scored."