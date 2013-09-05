Podolski excited to 'rock' Arsenal with Ozil

The former Real Madrid star sealed a switch to the Premier League on transfer deadline day to become Arsene Wenger's fourth and final addition of the window.

A number of Madrid players have expressed their surprise and disappointment at Ozil's departure, but Podolski is looking forward to playing with his intrnational colleague, when he recovers from a hamstring injury.

"Mesut and I are going to rock Arsenal," the attacker told Bild.

"It's great that he's coming - he's a good friend and a brilliant footballer.

"He's a great fit for us. We're already playing great football; the only thing that was missing was the final punch, that element of surprise. That's exactly what Mesut will give us.

"It is extremely sad, I would have liked to have played with Mesut straight away, not watched him from the stands. But I can't change that. I can't sew the muscle back together again."

Ozil will hope to debut for Arsenal when they face Sunderland on September 14, following his international duty that sees Germany come up against Austria on Friday, and the Faroe Islands four days later in crucial FIFA World Cup qualifiers.