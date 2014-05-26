Podolski insists he wants to stay at Arsenal

The Emirates Stadium outfit ended their campaign on a high – despite a mid-season injury crisis that ended their hopes of winning the Premier League – with an FA Cup final win against Hull City.

That trophy, the club's first in nine years, has lifted a weight off the shoulders of coach Arsene Wenger and his players.

As a result, big things are expected of Arsenal next season and Podolski, who started just 20 Premier League matches through injury, wants to be a part of it.

The Germany international told reporters: "As things stand today, I am an Arsenal player. It won't change.

"Going to London was the right step. I had the chance to go to a big club and to play in the strongest league in the world.

"I am happy in the city, in the league, in the club. Those two years have been outstanding for me.

"If my bad injury hadn't stopped me for almost five months, it would have been a better season (for me) again.

"Nevertheless, I am satisfied. In the end, I was a regular starter, scored eight goals and had four assists in the league. It's nothing to sneeze at."

Podolski also added that the club's FA Cup win was "something special" to be a part of.

The 28-year-old will play a part for Germany at this year's FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Joachim Low's side – who have finished third at the past two tournaments – will play Portugal, Ghana and the United States in Group G.