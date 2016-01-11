Pogba aims to outshine Messi and Ronaldo and win Ballon d'Or

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba dreams of closing the gap with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at some stage in the future and beat them to the FIFA Ballon d'Or.

The France international had to settle for 15th place at this year's edition of the prestigious individual award as Messi took home the trophy for the fifth year in his career.

Nevertheless, Pogba is hopeful he will add his name to the list of winners at some point as well.

"I feel fortunate to be here in Zurich for this award show. I hope to be able to win the Ballon d'Or myself one day, but I still have a long way to go," Pogba told reporters.

"Maybe one day I can be among the three finalists. My biggest goal is to win the Ballon d'Or, but there are a lot of other candidates.

"I used to be watching Messi and Ronaldo on TV and played with them on the Playstation. Now I am close to them.

"But my objective is not just to be close to them. I want to be better than them one day.

"It is all about putting in the work. I have to keep working hard and maybe I will get there."