Pogba 'could stay at Juventus' despite Real Madrid talks

Paul Pogba could still stay at Juventus despite Real Madrid being in talks to sign him, according to agent Mino Raiola.

The midfielder's representative took transfer speculation to a new level after France's 0-0 draw with Switzerland at Euro 2016 by declaring he had been initial discussions with Madrid over a move.

Raiola also suggested his client would love to play under Zinedine Zidane after the Champions League winners were linked with a massive €120 million swoop for the 23-year-old.

But Pogba's agent stressed that he could still opt to remain with Juve – where he has won four Serie A titles in as many years – as he did at the end of last season despite huge interest in his signature.

"There would be no problem for Paul to stay at Juve," Raiola told Marca.

"He is happy there and they are happy with him – he likes a team with a clear project. They don't want to sell him and they have always been a great club.

"Last year Juventus had reached terms with four different clubs for a transfer, but Paul didn't want to go. We know that Real want him but nothing has been decided yet.

"When we signed for them we discussed the fact that, should a serious project present itself, Juve will have a reasonable chat with the club, but at the moment he is calm and thinking about the Euros."

However, Raiola will continue to meet with major clubs to discuss the prospect of Pogba moving, with Ballon d'Or success and further silverware high on his agenda, rather than financial gain.

"He could have been the most expensive signing ever last year, but that's not Pogba's objective, nor is it mine," added the agent. "What matters most is the project of the team, that's more important than the money.

"He dreams of winning the Ballon d'Or and being the best player in the world in his position, that's clear. Real Madrid would certainly be the right environment to win it – you can't argue with the club's history, they are unique.

"The aim is for him to join the best sporting project and win as many titles as possible. We are hoping Paul can be football's superstar for the next 10 years.

"We are talking with two or three teams and Paul likes the sporting projects of some of those.

"Every summer I speak about my players with Real, but also Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Bayern Munich – it is my job."