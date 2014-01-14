Pogba could win Ballon d'Or, says Buffon

Buffon voted for Juve midfielder Andrea Pirlo to receive this year's award, naming winner Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona's Lionel Messi as his second and third choices.

However, the Italy international feels midfielder Pogba has the potential to win the prize in future, and questioned Manchester United's judgement in allowing the 20-year-old to join the Turin club.

"I voted for Pirlo, Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi," Buffon told Italia 1. "Pirlo because he is the best in his role, Ronaldo because he was the best in 2013, Messi because he is the best of all time.

"In the future I could vote for Pogba. He is one of those players that leaves you open-mouthed.

"Myself and my team-mates, even in the third or fourth training session with him, when he was still a stranger, we wondered if they can see well in Manchester."

Buffon has won every honour in the Italian domestic game in spells with Parma and Juve, and was part of the Italy side that claimed their fourth FIFA World Cup title in 2006.

But the UEFA Champions League trophy has continued to elude the 35-year-old, who came closest in 2003's penalty-shootout loss to Milan in the final.

And, with Juve eliminated in the group stage of this season's competition, Buffon doubts whether Juve will win the tournament during his time at the club.

"Compared to big clubs in Europe, there still lacks a little something," he explained.

"When we met Bayern Munich last year, I realised that there was something still to be filled.

"Conte is sure we will win the Champions League? I had this thought 20 years ago, now this certainty began to waver a bit."