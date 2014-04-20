Pogba coy over future

The France midfielder has enhanced his reputation since joining Juve from Manchester United in 2012.

Pogba's impressive form has led to talk of another move, with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid linked with a bid for the 21-year-old.

With Pogba under contract until 2016, he is in no rush to sign a new deal and, despite being grateful for the backing shown to him by Juve fans, the former United man is offering no assurances that he will remain in Turin.

He told Sky Sport Italia: "It makes me happy that the fans sing, 'Don't sell Pogba',"

"It gives me so much of a buzz when I go on to the field.

"It gives me an even greater desire to improve myself, so I'm grateful to the fans for their songs. I'm very content to make them happy.

"At the moment, though, my only concern is the present and what's happening now.

"I've not spoken with anyone, neither about my future or my contract.

"Sure, it pleases me to know that other clubs want me, but I repeat - I'm only thinking about what happens on the pitch and winning the Scudetto."