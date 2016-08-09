Pogba: I am back home at Manchester United

Paul Pogba is delighted to be back at Old Trafford after sealing a mega return to Manchester United - the club he left for Juventus just four years ago.

France international Pogba left United as a teenager in search of senior football in 2012 and got a lot more than he bargained for at Juve, transforming himself into one of the world's premier midfielders, winning four Serie A titles among other honours.

But now, Pogba is happy to return to United after the deal to bring him "home" was completed on Tuesday.

"I feel like I went for a holiday and now I've come back home and I'm happy," Pogba told MUTV. "I think it's destiny. I would say it's destiny. First, my mum told me I would come back here.

"And I said 'You never know, we'll see', and also it is a big challenge for me to come back here.

"I started here and I came back to finish the job.

"They say, 'Your mum is always right', and obviously she was this time."

Pogba said he is not worried about the cost involved in bringing him back to United, dismissing any notion that he was proud to be the world's most expensive football after sealing a move rumoured to have cost United a total £90million.

"I am only focussed on the pitch," he said. "I want to be great, I want to be one of the best, I want to win titles, I want to achieve things and that is why I came here. To do this, to become one of the best and to win titles.

"I know this club has to win titles, this club is great to win titles, to win big things. That's what I focus on. I'm ready to go and work on that and just kill it."

As for the differences between the Pogba that left United as a 19-year-old on a free and the Pogba that returns as a 23-year-old and the world's most expensive player, the Frenchman said: "Well, I was younger, now I am bigger and now I am taller!

"I was meant to come back here. I feel this.

"I always had this United thing in my heart and that's why I came back and I'm happy.

"I have more experience now, I have won titles with Juventus and I've been playing with big players like I did when I started here and I've come back - not from the academy, I wanted to play somewhere else - but now I have come back as an adult with more experience and more games, so I think that's the difference."