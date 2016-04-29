Pogba: I want to be better than Pele and Maradona

Juventus and France superstar Paul Pogba hopes to eclipse the achievements of Pele and Diego Maradona during his career.

After being released by Manchester United in 2012, Pogba has become one of Europe's best midfielders while at Juve – leading to him being linked with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

The 23-year-old already has an impressive trophy haul with four Serie A titles and a Coppa Italia win, while he was part of Massimiliano Allegri's side who were beaten in the 2015 Champions League final by Barca.

But Pogba has his sights set even higher, the Frenchman hoping to go down as one of the best players to have played the sport.

"I want to become a legend, like Pele or Maradona," he told La Repubblica.

"Or more than them. I'm not trying to say that I'm the strongest, only that I want to be.

"I have a problem: I hate to lose. And I like to be different, I want to do what nobody else has done. I work hard because I aim to become perfect and because it makes me happy when I win.

"I may not be among the most beloved players, but that's not my target. I'm working to be the best."