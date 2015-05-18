Pogba not a superstar - Platini

Michel Platini refuses to consider Paul Pogba a "superstar", claiming that such status can only be given to prolific goalscorers.

In three seasons at Juventus, Pogba has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world, and will have the chance to showcase his talent further in next month's UEFA Champions League final against Barcelona.

However, compatriot and UEFA president Platini believes the France international is a long way from being compared to the likes of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Pogba isn't a superstar," Platini told RTL.

"A great footballing star is someone who scores a lot of goals.

"I don't know if Paul Pogba is someone who can be on the same level as Messi or Ronaldo, as they both score 50 goals a season.

"It's interesting to notice that when he loses the ball and his team-mates suffer, they yell at him straight away."