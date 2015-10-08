Pogba out of France friendlies with ankle injury

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has been ruled out of France's international friendlies against Armenia and Denmark with an ankle injury.

Pogba left training early on Wednesday and underwent an MRI scan on Thursday which confirmed a sprain to his right ankle.

The 22-year-old has been given permission to return to his club by France coach Didier Deschamps.

A statement released by the French Football Federation read: "Paul Pogba who had to leave training prematurely on Wednesday night, spent Thursday morning an MRI which confirmed a stage 1 sprain of the right ankle.

"Given the inability of the player to play two matches in the France team programme this weekend (France-Armenia in Nice [on] Thursday and Sunday [against] Denmark [in] Copenhagen), Didier Deschamps decided to make the player available for his club this Thursday afternoon."