Pogba right to remain at Juve - Raiola

Paul Pogba is confident he made the right decision in choosing to remain at Juventus during the transfer window, according to agent Mino Raiola.

The France international was linked with a host of top European clubs, but instead opted to remain with the Italian champions in Turin.

And amid reports of a deal to join Barcelona, Raiola has spoken out to dismiss the speculation.

"Is there a deal for a future sale to Barcelona? Absolutely not," Raiola is quoted as saying by Radio Deejay.

"Anyone who wants him has to sit down with Juve and then we will see. Over the summer there were three or four teams interested, but he chose to stay at Juventus and is still convinced of that choice."

Pogba has struggled for form this season, with Juve languishing 15th in Serie A.

However, asked whether Pogba felt the pressure of wearing the number 10 shirt, Raiola added: "It's the Italian sick way of seeing things. Last year he was applauded for anything, now he's jeered when playing the same way.

"Pogba remained at Juve because he made the choice with his heart when he had big important offers and now fans forget that.

"I think he had a difficult start to the season for many reasons, but as Pavel Nedved said, he needs to be left in peace. He's a great champion who is going through the same period of form as the rest of his teammates.

"In the last game, I saw the old Pogba."