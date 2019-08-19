Pogba sees penalty saved in Manchester United’s draw at Wolves

Paul Pogba missed a penalty as Ruben Neves’ sensational strike earned Wolves a point against Manchester United.

Midfielder Pogba had his spot-kick saved by Rui Patricio – his fourth penalty miss in a year – as United drew 1-1 at Molineux.

It came after Neves curled in a brilliant second-half leveller to cancel out Anthony Martial’s 50th United goal.

The spoils are shared after Neves' spectacular finish cancels out Martial's first-half strike

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side missed the chance to top the early Premier League table despite a dominant first-half display.

Wolves’ second-half rally earned them a point and they now travel to Torino for the first leg of their Europa League play-off on Thursday.