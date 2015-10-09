Pogba set to be fit to face Inter

Juventus have confirmed that Paul Pogba should be fit to face Inter next Sunday despite withdrawing from international duty due to injury.

The 22-year-old was forced to pull out of the France squad to face Armenia and Denmark after suffering a sprain to his right ankle, but the Serie A champions hope to have him back within a week.

"Paul Pogba has returned to Vinovo after withdrawing from France's national squad with a sprained right ankle," read a statement on Juventus' official website.

"The player was visited by the club's medical staff, who confirmed the diagnosis made by their French counterparts.

"He is expected to be able to return to action in seven days' time."

Juve take on Inter at San Siro next Sunday looking for just their third win of the season in the Italian top flight.