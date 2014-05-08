Pogba in talks over new Juve deal, says agent

The France international has been continually linked with a return to his homeland, with Paris Saint-Germain thought to be interested in his services.

However, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has reportedly stated that the Ligue 1 champions have not been in contact with Pogba, and the 21-year-old's representative Mino Raiola revealed that Juve are the only club he has spoken to.

"I have not heard (Al-Khelaifi's) words, but I can give a response and say if they do not want him then it is not a problem, he will remain at Juventus where he is very well," Raiola told Calciomercato.com.

"With (Juve general manager Beppe) Marotta we have met and we will meet soon to discuss the renewal of the contract.

"There is no hurry, he is fine at Juventus and wants to stay in Turin.

"It is clear that a player as strong as him would find it easy in the market, but there is no such intention.

"There have been no talks with PSG or any other teams - I repeat, we will soon meet to discuss extending his current contract.

"I do not understand why in Italy the press continue to link Pogba to teams other than Juventus."