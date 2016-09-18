Pogba was screaming at United team-mates, reveals Kuyt

Paul Pogba was screaming at his team-mates on the pitch and during half-time in Manchester United's Europa League defeat to Feyenoord, Dirk Kuyt has claimed.

World-record signing Pogba - expected to start as United attempt to avoid a third consecutive defeat when they travel to Watford on Sunday – played the full 90 minutes of a 1-0 loss in Rotterdam.

Former Liverpool forward Kuyt observed the France international up close and apparently saw his frustration regularly spill over.

"All I heard during the first half against United was Pogba screaming and shouting at his own players," Kuyt told the Mirror.

"And when it was half-time, he was shouting at them all even louder.

"He was screaming at them about the things which were not going right for the team.

"The thing about United is that they only know one way to play.

"We waited for them to attack and stayed very compact as a team because we knew that if you attack them from the beginning then you run into a knife.

"They love to counter-attack. But, if you stop them doing that, then you know that you will always get chances against them."

Pogba, 23, has made four appearances for United since signing from Juventus but is yet to register a goal or assist.