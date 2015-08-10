Police investigating Hertha bus shooting

Police have started an investigation after Hertha Berlin's team bus was shot at on Sunday.

Hertha's players were not aboard the vehicle at the time of the incident, as it was being driven to collect the squad.

The club, who are due to play Arminia Bielefeld in the DFB-Pokal first round on Monday, confirmed that no one was harmed in the incident while director of football Michael Preetz said the bus driver "got off with a fright".

Bielefeld police released a statement on Monday that confirmed an investigation into the incident has begun, while appealing for witnesses to come forward.

"The investigation has so far revealed that the motorcyclist initially overtook the bus and shook his fist and showed 'the middle finger'," the statement read.

"Then he turned the bike and shot from the oncoming traffic onto the windshield of the bus. The windshield was not penetrated. The bus driver was able to stop the bus safely. He was not injured."

Speaking about the incident to the Berliner Zeitung, Preetz said it was lucky that no one was injured.

"If you look at the bullet hole one can imagine what would have happened if the bullet had penetrated the window," he said.

"[It was] a huge shock [for the driver]. He has survived many dangerous situations on the road, but he has never looked into the barrel of a gun."