Police make 36 arrests after further trouble in Lille

Police arrested 36 people in Lille after further fan trouble at Euro 2016 on Wednesday.

French police fired tear gas at unruly England fans earlier in the day as more trouble flared at the tournament.

Strict alcohol bans were in place as authorities tried to avoid a repeat of Saturday's incidents, when Russia and England supporters clashed.

Police confirmed on Wednesday they had arrested 36 people, with 16 taken to hospital with injuries.

England are playing Wales in nearby Lens on Thursday, while Russia suffered a 2-1 loss to Slovakia earlier in the day.

Wednesday's incidents continued what has been a troublesome event for authorities and organisers, with violence threatening to overshadow the tournament.

Russia and England have been warned they could be thrown out of the tournament if there is a repeat of trouble inside stadiums.