Pope Francis gifted personalised Leeds United shirt

Leeds United's resurgence under Marcelo Bielsa appears to have won them an unlikely and rather famous supporter.

It seems Pope Francis has been officially declared a fan of the Championship leaders, who have won four and drawn two of their opening six games of the season.

Club owner Andrea Radrizzani tweeted a picture on Wednesday showing the Pontiff being presented with a personalised Leeds home shirt in St Peter's Square of Vatican City.

"Emotional and unique moment to meet his holiness and donate an LUFC jersey," he wrote. "We have one special supporter."

The shirt had the name 'Francesco' and the number one on the back, which appeared to impress its smiling recipient.

Whether Leeds will be granted any extra divine intervention in their quest to return to the Premier League remains to be seen.