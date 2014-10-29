Port Vale turn to Page to start their new era

Former Wales international defender Page has been part of the Vale Park coaching staff since 2011 and took charge on a temporary basis at the end of September when Micky Adams resigned.

Vale chairman Norman Smurthwaite handed managerial rookie Page the chance to stake a claim for the job on a full-time basis and he has done precisely that by masterminding wins over Yeovil Town and Leyton Orient.

Page has agreed to continue in charge until at least the end of the season and Smurthwaite said: "Having stepped up under difficult circumstances, I am pleased with the way in which Rob has implemented an attractive style of play and turned around the club's home form.

"It has been a difficult few months but I believe this signals the start of a new era at the club and that this is the best possible outcome for the fans, players and staff.

"Rob has stepped up to the mark and hopefully our form will continue to go from strength to strength under his leadership."

Vale are 16th in League One, two points above the bottom four.