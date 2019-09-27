Porteous absent as Hibs host Celtic

Hibernian will be without young defender Ryan Porteous for the clash with champions Celtic after he was sent off in Wednesday’s Betfred Cup victory over Kilmarnock.

Porteous was shown a straight red card in the closing stages of extra-time for a foul on Liam Millar and will serve a suspension.

Darren McGregor (abdomen) and Vykintas Slivka (ankle) are still sidelined but Tom James is back fit and played the full match as Hibs beat Kilmarnock on penalties in midweek. Jason Naismith (leg) will be assessed ahead of the game.

Moritz Bauer returns to the Celtic squad for the trip to Leith.

The full-back has recovered from the ankle injury which kept him out of the midweek win over Partick Thistle. Marian Shved (ankle) is back in training while Nir Bitton (hamstring) and Mikey Johnston (groin) will return to the squad on Monday.

Jozo Simunovic has been ruled out for three to four months following a recent clear-up of his knee while striker Leigh Griffiths (thigh and virus), Daniel Arzani (knee) and Scott Bain (thumb) are still missing.

Provisional Hibernian squad: Marciano, Maxwell, Stevenson, James, Whittaker, Naismith, Jackson, Hanlon, Hallberg, Middleton, Vela, Newell, Murray, Horgan, Mallan, Allan, Doidge, Shaw, Kamberi.

Provisional Celtic squad: Forster, Bauer, Elhamed, Frimpong, Ajer, Bolingoli, Jullien, Taylor, Brown, McGregor, Christie, Ntcham, Forrest, Edouard, Bayo, Hayes, Morgan, Elyounoussi, Rogic, Gordon.