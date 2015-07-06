Portland Timbers 1 San Jose Earthquakes 0: Jewsbury wins it in stoppage time

A stoppage-time winner from Jack Jewsbury saw Portland Timbers defeat San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 in MLS on Sunday.

Jewsbury volleyed a free-kick past Earthquakes goalkeeper David Bingham from a tight angle in the 91st minute at Providence Park, handing the home side a deserved victory after they dominated the match but struggled to break down San Jose's defence.

The Timbers had two other potential goals ruled out for offside, with Diego Valeri finishing in the 40th minute only to be denied by a late flag, while Gaston Fernandez's header from Alvas Powell's cross with three minutes remaining also did not count.

But just four minutes later, Jewsbury handed Portland their fifth straight victory at home after the visitors failed to clear Valeri's free-kick.

The ball looped up into the air, Jewsbury reacted quickest, getting ahead of Jean-Baptiste Pierazzi to side-foot across goal and inside the far post.

The win took the Timbers to third in the Western Conference standings with 31 points, while San Jose (25) sit seventh.