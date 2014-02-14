Portugal announce pre-World Cup friendlies

Paulo Bento's side have been drawn in Group G for the finals later this year alongside Germany, Ghana and the United States, and have announced their plans in the months leading up to the tournament.

A statement on the Portuguese Football Federation's (FPF) website confirmed that the squad would face Cameroon and Greece on home soil, before travelling to the US for games with Mexico and the Republic of Ireland.

They will take on Cameroon on March 5 at the Estadio Municipal in Leiria, two months before Bento must name his provisional squad on May 13.

Portugal will then face Greece at a thus far unconfirmed home location on May 31, before the final squad will depart for the US on June 2, 10 days before the start of the tournament and a fortnight ahead of Portugal's opening match with Germany.

Bento's charges will then face Mexico at Gillette Stadium in Boston four days later, before concluding their friendlies with a match against Ireland on June 10 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.