Portugal held by Cape Verde

Portugal were slow and predictable throughout, making it easy for Cape Verde to apply an ultra-defensive strategy.

The hosts' first chance was a long-distance effort by Pedro Mendes that forced a fine save on 18 minutes.

The Portuguese winger saw most of the ball and left-back Fabio Coentrao and Nani linked up well. Mendes almost scored when he wandered to the right side on the half hour, his first-time shot calling keeper Fock into make another good save.

Portugal showed a little more intent in the second half with Cristiano Ronaldo, ineffective until then, firing a fierce shot against the keeper on 62 minutes and shooting against the side netting moments later.

Unable to create more danger, Portugal were dealt a blow when midfielder Tiago limped off with a thigh injury on 70 minutes.

Portugal will play another friendly at Covilha, against Cameroon on June 1, before flying to South Africa. They are in Group G along with Brazil, Ivory Coast and North Korea for the June 11-July 11 finals.

