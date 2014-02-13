Portugal, Switzerland, Brazil rise in rankings

World champions Spain remain atop the rankings, although many of their potenital challengers in 2014 have gained ground.

Vicente del Bosque's men lead the way ahead of Germany and Argentina in an unchanged top three, but Iberian neighbours Portugal have leapfrogged Colombia into fourth.

Switzerland are up two places to sixth despite not playing a game since November, while FIFA World Cup hosts Brazil have risen to ninth.

Denmark are among the biggest movers, jumping from 25 to 20, and France are up two spots to joint 18th with Ukraine, who Didier Deschamps' side beat in a play-off in November to qualify for the World Cup.

Bosnia-Herzegovina also rise two places to 17th, with the United States and Chile up one spot each to 13th and 14th respectively.

Ivory Coast have dropped out of the top 20 after a six-place fall, but African rivals Cape Verde are up eight places to 27.

Armenia are up into the top 30, however, Ghana - who will look to replicate their run to the 2010 World Cup quarter-finals in Brazil later this year - have plummeted 13 spots to number 37.