Postecoglou worried about risking Jedinak

Australia coach Ange Postecoglou says there will be more changes for the Asian Cup group clash against South Korea on Saturday but is wary of risking skipper Mile Jedinak before the quarter-finals.

Postecoglou confirmed on Friday he is likely to make as many as three changes to his starting side for the clash at Suncorp Stadium, a fixture that will determine which nation tops the group.

After two wins from as many matches, Australia only need a draw to finish atop Group A.

With their spot in the last eight assured, it appears unlikely Jedinak – who injured his ankle in the tournament hosts' opening game with Kuwait – will be risked.

The Crystal Palace captain will train with the squad on Friday and then a decision will be made depending on how he pulls up on Saturday.

"Team selection tomorrow will be the same as the first two games. It will be a team we think can win the game, everything else becomes secondary," Postecoglou told reporters on Friday.

"Mile is very keen to play, he's doing everything right in his rehab but the team we put out tomorrow will be the team that will give us the best chance of success.

"If that includes Mile great, if not he'll be right for the quarter-final, there's no issue about that.

"We just want to make sure we don't put him in there when he's not fully recovered. It wouldn't be a smart move by us when we've got another game in four days' time."

Australia will head to Melbourne for their quarter-final except if they lose to South Korea, which will see them remain in Brisbane to face China in the last eight.

Given the high-octane style Postecoglou has employed with his squad for this tournament, he hinted he is likely to give three or four players a rest to ensure the 11 he puts out are able to apply a high-pressing game for 90 minutes.

"Rotation is not designed to give everyone a game. Each opponent gives us unique challenges and what we want to do is make sure we play a high energy sort of game," the former Melbourne Victory and Brisbane Roar coach said.

"To go through a tournament with a core group of players just won't work. The changes we've made have been made because we think that team will win the game and it will be the same tomorrow.

"We won't make too many changes but we'll make enough so we see can make the team play at an optimum level. The changes will make will be in areas we think where we need to renew the energy levels or where Korea are going to provide us some challenges."