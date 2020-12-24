Potter: Brighton trying to recall Tau in January

Brighton & Hove Albion coach Graham Potter has confirmed that the club are considering recalling Percy Tau from his loan spell with Belgian side Anderlecht.

The 26-year-old has yet to feature for Brighton since joining the club from Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Mamelodi Sundowns back in 2018 due to work permit issues.

Tau has spent the last two-and-a-half years playing in Belgian for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, Club Brugge and Anderlecht.

However, Potter revealed he is considering recalling Tau from his loan spell as he seeks greater firepower.

‘I think it’s fair to say it’s something we are looking to do. But there are quite a few things to go through first,’ Potter said.

‘I think he brings some attributes that are interesting; he’s had a good experience in Belgium.

‘He brings something a little bit different to what we have got and he’s a young guy that wants to take the next step in his career, so we want to try and help him do that.’