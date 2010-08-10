Poulsen close to sealing Liverpool switch

Poulsen has been allowed to withdraw from the Denmark squad preparing for their friendly with Germany in Copenhagen on Wednesday, with the 30-year-old expected to arrive at Anfield within the next 48 hours to finalise a three-year contract for a fee in the region of a £6 million.

GEAR:Get the new Liverpool kits

Should the deal go through in time, Poulsen could make his debut against Arsenal on Sunday and his agent Jorn Bonnesen expects a swift conclusion to the negotiations.

"It won’t take more than a week before this is sorted out," said Bonnesen.

"It might even be at the beginning of the week. Christian is Roy’s man. He will be playing as a defensive midfielder."

Poulsen and Hodgson will be linking up again for the second time in their career after Hodgson nurtured a 20-year-old Poulsen in his spell as FC Copenhagen manager 10 years ago, and the golden-locked holding midfielder received the seal of approval from his international team-mate Daniel Agger.

"Christian would be a perfect addition to most of the big clubs in Europe, so he will certainly fit in here," Agger told the Liverpool Echo.

"He is a top player and will make us stronger. We need to have big signings so we can compete and he is one of those players. Christian will improve the team. But we need more improvements if we want to be at the top of the league this season."

Poulsen was originally targeted by Hodgson as a direct replacement for wantaway Argentine midfielder Javier Mascherano, who wants to leave Anfield to be reunited with former Reds boss Rafa Benitez at Inter Milan.

However, Inter cannot complete the deal to bring Mascherano to the San Siro until the sale of Mario Balotelli to Manchester City is finalised.

By James Martini

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook