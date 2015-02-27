Poyet delighted to have Cattermole back
Sunderland head coach Gus Poyet has hailed the return of captain Lee Cattermole from injury, labelling the midfielder a "contagious" character in the dressing room.
Cattermole was back in action in the goalless Premier League draw at home to West Brom last weekend, following two months on the sidelines with a groin problem.
"Lee is contagious – he brings something that is very rare and no other player in the team has got," Poyet told the club's official website.
"He also helps the supporters a lot because they love him to pieces and that helps the atmosphere and everybody around him.
"I'm pleased he is back and I'm pleased he got through the game [against West Brom] without any problems other than being very, very tired.
"He is also happy to be back so it is perfect now."
Sunderland visit Manchester United on Saturday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.