Poyet determined to keep Brown fit for Black Cats
Sunderland manager Gus Poyet and his staff will do everything they can to keep defender Wes Brown fit for the rest of the season.
The ex-Manchester United man has suffered a torrid time with knee injuries throughout his career, missing the entire 2012-13 season, but has started Sunderland's last four Premier League matches.
After his side's 0-0 draw at Aston Villa on Saturday, in which Brown successfully marshalled Christian Benteke, Poyet stressed his medical team were doing all they can to look after the 34-year-old.
"We're really looking after him," the Uruguayan said.
"We're constantly asking questions and getting very good answers from him.
"When you've got a player who's played at the highest level in your squad and you cannot use him it's very frustrating but I'm the lucky one, I got to the club at the right time when he got fit and now we need to keep him fit."
Poyet went on to say that it would take a collective effort to make sure Brown continued to play a prominent role in Sunderland's fight for Premier League survival.
"It's a job for him, for the medical staff, for me, his teammates," he added.
"We need to help him and make him recover.
"I'm not a magician and I cannot see the future but I hope he can keep getting better because I'm sure he will get better physically.
"I think he can play on Wednesday (when they host Chelsea) but on Tuesday I need to check and make sure I'm 100 per cent convinced he can play."
