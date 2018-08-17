Poyet threatens to quit after Bordeaux sell Laborde

Bordeaux head coach Gus Poyet is considering his future at the French club after claiming Gaetan Laborde was sold without his permission.

Thursday saw Bordeaux qualify for the Europa League play-off round after defeating Mariupol 5-2 on aggregate but Poyet was furious post-match following the departure of key player Laborde as he threatened to quit.

Having already lost star Malcom to Barcelona, Laborde was sold to Ligue 1 rivals Montpellier without signing a replacement and notifying Poyet, according to the Uruguayan boss.

Poyet, who only arrived in January after leaving Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua in September last year, told reporters: "I'm not happy, it's my worst day at this club.

Direction le prochain tour ! August 16, 2018

"What the club did today with Gaetan Laborde is a disgrace, I asked the club not to let him leave until we bring in a player. But they didn't recruit and they have allowed Laborde to leave."

"When we arrived at the hotel for today's match, Laborde wasn't there. We called him and he was in Montpellier. Nobody told me," Poyet added.

"I will make a decision. I don't know if this will be the end for me [at Bordeaux]."

Bordeaux, who lost 2-0 to Strasbourg in their Ligue 1 opener, face Toulouse on Sunday.