Pre-Season Friendly: Pacos de Ferreira 1 Newcastle 1

The Argentina defender was shown a red card for an altercation with Pacos goalscorer Rui Caetano just over half an hour into his first outing of pre-season as Alan Pardew's side came from behind to draw.

Caetano had earlier put the Portuguese side ahead as Newcastle were punished for poor defending, before he too was given his marching orders as part of the scuffle.

A goal from striker Shola Ameobi ultimately hauled the Premier League side level, but it was far from an ideal preparation for Pardew's men.

Newcastle named a strong side, with Coloccini, Yohan Cabaye and Hatem Ben Arfa all starting their first game of the club's warm-up fixtures.

Ben Arfa created an early chance for Ameobi after just two minutes, but the Nigeria international blazed over.

Caetano broke the deadlock when a cross was only half-cleared and the Pacos man fired the loose ball home.

From there, though, the game became heated and things boiled over after 37 minutes when Coloccini and Caetano scuffled off the ball, with both being given their marching orders.

Newcastle were level on the hour mark when Ameobi slid home a cross from the left-hand side.

But a minute from time they were forced to survive a late scare when Haris Vuckic cleared off his own line.