Premier League 2016-17 fixtures: Arsenal

Arsenal face a daunting start to their 2016-17 Premier League campaign that includes games against Liverpool, Leicester City and Chelsea as they look to end a 12-year wait for the title under Arsene Wenger.

Not since 2003-04 have Arsenal finished top of the pile and last season's campaign petered out as Leicester City and Tottenham battled for supremacy.

Wenger's next attempt to win the league begins with a huge clash against Liverpool on August 13, before a trip to defending champions Leicester on matchday two.

Chelsea travel to Emirates Stadium on September 24, while the first north London derby sees Tottenham visit their fierce rivals on November 5.

The return fixture comes in the final four games of the campaign, while Arsenal's penultimate home game sees them host Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.

Arsenal's 2016-17 Premier League fixtures in full:

13/08/2016 - Arsenal v Liverpool

20/08/2016 - Leicester City v Arsenal

27/08/2016 - Watford v Arsenal

10/09/2016 - Arsenal v Southampton

17/09/2016 - Hull City v Arsenal

24/09/2016 - Arsenal v Chelsea

01/10/2016 - Burnley v Arsenal

15/10/2016 - Arsenal v Swansea City

22/10/2016 - Arsenal v Middlesbrough

29/10/2016 - Sunderland v Arsenal

05/11/2016 - Arsenal v Tottenham

19/11/2016 - Manchester United v Arsenal

26/11/2016 - Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth

03/12/2016 - West Ham v Arsenal

10/12/2016 - Arsenal v Stoke City

14/12/2016 - Everton v Arsenal

17/12/2016 - Manchester City v Arsenal

26/12/2016 - Arsenal v West Brom

31/12/2016 - Arsenal v Crystal Palace

02/01/2017 - AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal

14/01/2017 - Swansea City v Arsenal

21/01/2017 - Arsenal v Burnley

31/01/2017 - Arsenal v Watford

04/02/2017 - Chelsea v Arsenal

11/02/2017 - Arsenal v Hull City

25/02/2017 - Southampton v Arsenal

04/03/2017 - Liverpool v Arsenal

11/03/2017 - Arsenal v Leicester City

18/03/2017 - West Brom v Arsenal

01/04/2017 - Arsenal v Manchester City

04/04/2017 - Arsenal v West Ham

08/04/2017 - Crystal Palace v Arsenal

15/04/2017 - Middlesbrough v Arsenal

22/04/2017 - Arsenal v Sunderland

29/04/2017 - Tottenham v Arsenal

06/05/2017 - Arsenal v Manchester United

13/05/2017 - Stoke City v Arsenal

21/05/2017 - Arsenal v Everton