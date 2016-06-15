Premier League 2016-17 fixtures: Arsenal
Arsenal will open their Premier League campaign with matches against Liverpool and champions Leicester City.
Arsenal face a daunting start to their 2016-17 Premier League campaign that includes games against Liverpool, Leicester City and Chelsea as they look to end a 12-year wait for the title under Arsene Wenger.
Not since 2003-04 have Arsenal finished top of the pile and last season's campaign petered out as Leicester City and Tottenham battled for supremacy.
Wenger's next attempt to win the league begins with a huge clash against Liverpool on August 13, before a trip to defending champions Leicester on matchday two.
Chelsea travel to Emirates Stadium on September 24, while the first north London derby sees Tottenham visit their fierce rivals on November 5.
The return fixture comes in the final four games of the campaign, while Arsenal's penultimate home game sees them host Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.
What do you think, Gooners? Which games stand out?
Arsenal's 2016-17 Premier League fixtures in full:
13/08/2016 - Arsenal v Liverpool
20/08/2016 - Leicester City v Arsenal
27/08/2016 - Watford v Arsenal
10/09/2016 - Arsenal v Southampton
17/09/2016 - Hull City v Arsenal
24/09/2016 - Arsenal v Chelsea
01/10/2016 - Burnley v Arsenal
15/10/2016 - Arsenal v Swansea City
22/10/2016 - Arsenal v Middlesbrough
29/10/2016 - Sunderland v Arsenal
05/11/2016 - Arsenal v Tottenham
19/11/2016 - Manchester United v Arsenal
26/11/2016 - Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
03/12/2016 - West Ham v Arsenal
10/12/2016 - Arsenal v Stoke City
14/12/2016 - Everton v Arsenal
17/12/2016 - Manchester City v Arsenal
26/12/2016 - Arsenal v West Brom
31/12/2016 - Arsenal v Crystal Palace
02/01/2017 - AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
14/01/2017 - Swansea City v Arsenal
21/01/2017 - Arsenal v Burnley
31/01/2017 - Arsenal v Watford
04/02/2017 - Chelsea v Arsenal
11/02/2017 - Arsenal v Hull City
25/02/2017 - Southampton v Arsenal
04/03/2017 - Liverpool v Arsenal
11/03/2017 - Arsenal v Leicester City
18/03/2017 - West Brom v Arsenal
01/04/2017 - Arsenal v Manchester City
04/04/2017 - Arsenal v West Ham
08/04/2017 - Crystal Palace v Arsenal
15/04/2017 - Middlesbrough v Arsenal
22/04/2017 - Arsenal v Sunderland
29/04/2017 - Tottenham v Arsenal
06/05/2017 - Arsenal v Manchester United
13/05/2017 - Stoke City v Arsenal
21/05/2017 - Arsenal v Everton
