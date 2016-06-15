Premier League 2016-17 fixtures: Chelsea
Chelsea take on West Ham, Liverpool and Arsenal early in the season, with Jose Mourinho returning to Stamford Bridge on October 22.
Antonio Conte will not have much time to get comfortable in his new role as Chelsea manager after being handed a tough start to the new Premier League season.
Chelsea host London rivals West Ham on the opening day of the campaign, while they are also at home to Liverpool and away against Arsenal inside the first six weeks of the season.
Conte will come head-to-head with former Blues boss Jose Mourinho at Stamford Bridge on October 22, with the return game at Old Trafford taking place on April 15.
The end of the season does not look as difficult for Chelsea, though, with Middlesbrough, West Brom and Sunderland their opponents in the final three matches of the campaign.
Chelsea's 2016-17 Premier League fixtures in full:
13/08/2016 - Chelsea v West Ham
20/08/2016 - Watford v Chelsea
27/08/2016 - Chelsea v Burnley
10/09/2016 - Swansea City v Chelsea
17/09/2016 - Chelsea v Liverpool
24/09/2016 - Arsenal v Chelsea
01/10/2016 - Hull City v Chelsea
15/10/2016 - Chelsea v Leicester City
22/10/2016 - Chelsea v Manchester United
29/10/2016 - Southampton v Chelsea
05/11/2016 - Chelsea v Everton
19/11/2016 - Middlesbrough v Chelsea
26/11/2016 - Chelsea v Tottenham
03/12/2016 - Manchester City v Chelsea
10/12/2016 - Chelsea v West Brom
13/12/2016 - Sunderland v Chelsea
17/12/2016 - Crystal Palace v Chelsea
26/12/2016 - Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
31/12/2016 - Chelsea v Stoke City
02/01/2017 - Tottenham v Chelsea
14/01/2017 - Leicester City v Chelsea
21/01/2017 - Chelsea v Hull City
01/02/2017 - Liverpool v Chelsea
04/02/2017 - Chelsea v Arsenal
11/02/2017 - Burnley v Chelsea
25/02/2017 - Chelsea v Swansea City
04/03/2017 - West Ham v Chelsea
11/03/2017 - Chelsea v Watford
18/03/2017 - Stoke City v Chelsea
01/04/2017 - Chelsea v Crystal Palace
05/04/2017 - Chelsea v Manchester City
08/04/2017 - AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
15/04/2017 - Manchester United v Chelsea
22/04/2017 - Chelsea v Southampton
29/04/2017 - Everton v Chelsea
06/05/2017 - Chelsea v Middlesbrough
13/05/2017 - West Brom v Chelsea
21/05/2017 - Chelsea v Sunderland
