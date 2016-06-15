Premier League 2016-17 fixtures: Chelsea

Antonio Conte will not have much time to get comfortable in his new role as Chelsea manager after being handed a tough start to the new Premier League season.

Chelsea host London rivals West Ham on the opening day of the campaign, while they are also at home to Liverpool and away against Arsenal inside the first six weeks of the season.

Conte will come head-to-head with former Blues boss Jose Mourinho at Stamford Bridge on October 22, with the return game at Old Trafford taking place on April 15.

The end of the season does not look as difficult for Chelsea, though, with Middlesbrough, West Brom and Sunderland their opponents in the final three matches of the campaign.

Chelsea's 2016-17 Premier League fixtures in full:

13/08/2016 - Chelsea v West Ham

20/08/2016 - Watford v Chelsea

27/08/2016 - Chelsea v Burnley

10/09/2016 - Swansea City v Chelsea

17/09/2016 - Chelsea v Liverpool

24/09/2016 - Arsenal v Chelsea

01/10/2016 - Hull City v Chelsea

15/10/2016 - Chelsea v Leicester City

22/10/2016 - Chelsea v Manchester United

29/10/2016 - Southampton v Chelsea

05/11/2016 - Chelsea v Everton

19/11/2016 - Middlesbrough v Chelsea

26/11/2016 - Chelsea v Tottenham

03/12/2016 - Manchester City v Chelsea

10/12/2016 - Chelsea v West Brom

13/12/2016 - Sunderland v Chelsea

17/12/2016 - Crystal Palace v Chelsea

26/12/2016 - Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth

31/12/2016 - Chelsea v Stoke City

02/01/2017 - Tottenham v Chelsea

14/01/2017 - Leicester City v Chelsea

21/01/2017 - Chelsea v Hull City

01/02/2017 - Liverpool v Chelsea

04/02/2017 - Chelsea v Arsenal

11/02/2017 - Burnley v Chelsea

25/02/2017 - Chelsea v Swansea City

04/03/2017 - West Ham v Chelsea

11/03/2017 - Chelsea v Watford

18/03/2017 - Stoke City v Chelsea

01/04/2017 - Chelsea v Crystal Palace

05/04/2017 - Chelsea v Manchester City

08/04/2017 - AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea

15/04/2017 - Manchester United v Chelsea

22/04/2017 - Chelsea v Southampton

29/04/2017 - Everton v Chelsea

06/05/2017 - Chelsea v Middlesbrough

13/05/2017 - West Brom v Chelsea

21/05/2017 - Chelsea v Sunderland