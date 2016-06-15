Premier League 2016-17 fixtures: Leicester City

Champions Leicester City will begin the defence of their Premier League crown away at newly promoted Hull City on August 13.

Claudio Ranieri's men stunned the world last season as they transformed themselves from relegation candidates to title winners, Leicester finishing the campaign with a 10-point cushion.

Defending that title is a whole new experience for The Foxes and they will travel to the Hull as a potentially huge scalp for Steve Bruce's Tigers.

Leicester's first home game of the season sees the visit of Arsenal – who beat them 5-2 at the King Power Stadium last season – with trips to Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham coming before November.

Return fixtures against United, Liverpool and Arsenal all fall within the space of five weeks from early February, while Leicester face a tricky trip to Manchester City on the penultimate weekend of the season.

FIXTURES: travel to for 2016/17 opener.Full fixture list: June 15, 2016

Leicester City's 2016-17 Premier League fixtures in full:

13/08/2016 - Hull City v Leicester City

20/08/2016 - Leicester City v Arsenal

27/08/2016 - Leicester City v Swansea City

10/09/2016 - Liverpool v Leicester City

17/09/2016 - Leicester City v Burnley

24/09/2016 - Manchester United v Leicester City

01/10/2016 - Leicester City v Southampton

15/10/2016 - Chelsea v Leicester City

22/10/2016 - Leicester City v Crystal Palace

29/10/2016 - Tottenham v Leicester City

05/11/2016 - Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion

19/11/2016 - Watford v Leicester City

26/11/2016 - Leicester City v Middlesbrough

03/12/2016 - Sunderland v Leicester City

10/12/2016 - Leicester City v Manchester City

13/12/2016 - AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City

17/12/2016 - Stoke City v Leicester City

26/12/2016 - Leicester City v Everton

31/12/2016 - Leicester City v West Ham

02/01/2017 - Middlesbrough v Leicester City

14/01/2017 - Leicester City v Chelsea

21/01/2017 - Southampton v Leicester City

31/01/2017 - Burnley v Leicester City

04/02/2017 - Leicester City v Manchester United

11/02/2017 - Swansea City v Leicester City

25/02/2017 - Leicester City v Liverpool

04/03/2017 - Leicester City v Hull City

11/03/2017 - Arsenal v Leicester City

18/03/2017 - West Ham v Leicester City

01/04/2017 - Leicester City v Stoke City

04/04/2017 - Leicester City v Sunderland

08/04/2017 - Everton v Leicester City

15/04/2017 - Crystal Palace v Leicester City

22/04/2017 - Leicester City v Tottenham

29/04/2017 - West Brom v Leicester City

06/05/2017 - Leicester City v Watford

13/05/2017 - Manchester City v Leicester City

21/05/2017 - Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth