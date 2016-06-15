Premier League 2016-17 fixtures: Leicester City
Newly promoted Hull City will host defending champions Leicester City on the opening weekend of the 2016-17 Premier League campaign.
Claudio Ranieri's men stunned the world last season as they transformed themselves from relegation candidates to title winners, Leicester finishing the campaign with a 10-point cushion.
Defending that title is a whole new experience for The Foxes and they will travel to the Hull as a potentially huge scalp for Steve Bruce's Tigers.
Leicester's first home game of the season sees the visit of Arsenal – who beat them 5-2 at the King Power Stadium last season – with trips to Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham coming before November.
Return fixtures against United, Liverpool and Arsenal all fall within the space of five weeks from early February, while Leicester face a tricky trip to Manchester City on the penultimate weekend of the season.
Leicester City's 2016-17 Premier League fixtures in full:
13/08/2016 - Hull City v Leicester City
20/08/2016 - Leicester City v Arsenal
27/08/2016 - Leicester City v Swansea City
10/09/2016 - Liverpool v Leicester City
17/09/2016 - Leicester City v Burnley
24/09/2016 - Manchester United v Leicester City
01/10/2016 - Leicester City v Southampton
15/10/2016 - Chelsea v Leicester City
22/10/2016 - Leicester City v Crystal Palace
29/10/2016 - Tottenham v Leicester City
05/11/2016 - Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion
19/11/2016 - Watford v Leicester City
26/11/2016 - Leicester City v Middlesbrough
03/12/2016 - Sunderland v Leicester City
10/12/2016 - Leicester City v Manchester City
13/12/2016 - AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City
17/12/2016 - Stoke City v Leicester City
26/12/2016 - Leicester City v Everton
31/12/2016 - Leicester City v West Ham
02/01/2017 - Middlesbrough v Leicester City
14/01/2017 - Leicester City v Chelsea
21/01/2017 - Southampton v Leicester City
31/01/2017 - Burnley v Leicester City
04/02/2017 - Leicester City v Manchester United
11/02/2017 - Swansea City v Leicester City
25/02/2017 - Leicester City v Liverpool
04/03/2017 - Leicester City v Hull City
11/03/2017 - Arsenal v Leicester City
18/03/2017 - West Ham v Leicester City
01/04/2017 - Leicester City v Stoke City
04/04/2017 - Leicester City v Sunderland
08/04/2017 - Everton v Leicester City
15/04/2017 - Crystal Palace v Leicester City
22/04/2017 - Leicester City v Tottenham
29/04/2017 - West Brom v Leicester City
06/05/2017 - Leicester City v Watford
13/05/2017 - Manchester City v Leicester City
21/05/2017 - Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth
