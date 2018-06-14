Premier League 2018-19 fixtures: Arsenal host Manchester City on opening day
The opening day of the next Premier League season sees Unai Emery start his Arsenal tenure at home to Manchester City.
Arsenal will host Manchester City on the opening day of the 2018-19 Premier League season.
Unai Emery's first league match in charge of the Gunners sees him face off against Pep Guardiola's record-breaking champions at Emirates Stadium.
Manchester United start with a home game against Leicester City, while Chelsea are away to Huddersfield Town.
Tottenham travel to Newcastle United for the second opening day in a row and West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini's first match back in the Premier League will be a daunting visit to Anfield to take on Liverpool.
Championship winners Wolves start at home to Everton, Fulham host Crystal Palace in a London derby and Cardiff City head to England's south coast to take on Bournemouth.
The matches will take place over the weekend of August 11-12, subject to changes based on live broadcasts.
Premier League 2018-19 opening matches:
Bournemouth v Cardiff City
Arsenal v Manchester City
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Huddersfield Town v Chelsea
Liverpool v West Ham
Manchester United v Leicester City
Newcastle United v Tottenham
Southampton v Burnley
Watford v Brighton and Hove Albion
Wolves v Everton
