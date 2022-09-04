Premier League asks PGMOL to review VAR decisions at Chelsea and Newcastle

The Premier League has asked referees’ body PGMOL to review the controversial VAR decisions at Chelsea and Newcastle on Saturday.

West Ham were denied a late equaliser at Stamford Bridge as the Blues won 2-1, while the Magpies drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace after a Tyrick Mitchell own goal was ruled out at St James’ Park.

Both decisions were heavily criticised, with Hammers boss David Moyes branding VAR official Jarred Gillett unfit for duty after confronting referee Andy Madley.

The Premier League has now called for the matters to be investigated, the PA news agency understands.

Maxwel Cornet’s strike was chalked off after a VAR review in the London derby, with Jarrod Bowen deemed to have fouled Edouard Mendy as he attempted to reach a ball which was spilled by the goalkeeper.

A furious Moyes said: “I’m amazed that VAR sent the referee for him to see it. But I thought even if he goes to the TV there’s no way he’s overturning this, because this is a goal. It was a ridiculously bad decision.

“I’d question VAR today as much as the referee. But the referee should have stuck to his own guns. The sad thing is this is the level of the weak refereeing at the moment.

David Moyes was furious to see West Ham’s late equaliser disallowed at Stamford Bridge (Steven Paston/PA)

“Look, ultimately, I make loads of mistakes, referees can make loads of mistakes. But I would hope if the referee made a mistake, that’s why it’s corrected by VAR.

“But if you’re saying today that the referee’s mistake was corrected by VAR, I’m saying I do not see that in a million years. And I’m actually more embarrassed for the guy who did the VAR than I am even for the referee.

“Because that’s telling me it’s someone who doesn’t understand football and probably shouldn’t be near it, if they think that was enough to send the referee to the screen.”

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe was rather more measured in his reaction to seeing Mitchell’s own goal chalked off early in the second half.

Referee Michael Salisbury ruled it out for a foul by Joe Willock on goalkeeper Vicente Guaita but Howe said: “I didn’t think it should have been disallowed, personally, I thought it was a foul or a push on Joe Willock in the build-up to the ball coming in.

“Joe’s momentum is fixed at that point from his opponent, it then carries him into the goalkeeper.

“But without that push, there’s no way that Joe would have gone in with that force, so for me it’s not a foul. If anything, it’s a penalty if it’s not a goal, so I was very surprised with the outcome.”