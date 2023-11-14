Premier League cult hero to make sensational return to English football - 11 years after winning Goal of the Season: report

The Premier League has had an array of cult heroes since its inception over 30 years ago, and one former top-flight star could be set to make a return to English football - though this time in Non-League.

According to The Telegraph, former Newcastle United striker Papiss Cisse has been training with Macclesfield - the phoenix club of Macclesfield Town, which was liquidated in 2020 - and is reportedly on the verge of signing for the Northern Premier League side.

Cisse has been a free agent since leaving Ligue 2 side Amiens in the summer, with the 38-year-old now potentially looking to finish his career in England. He enjoyed a successful spell at Newcastle United between 2012 and 2016, earning cult status on Tyneside for his goalscoring prowess - largely due to his early to start to life at St. James' Park.

Cisse was loved by Newcastle fans (Image credit: Getty Images)

After arriving from Freiburg in January 2012, Cisse went onto score 13 Premier League goals in 14 games, a phenomenal return as he powered Newcastle to fifth in the table. Most notably of all, though, is when the Senegalese striker bagged a double at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea in May that year.

While his first goal was impressive, his second was subsequently chosen as the BBC's Goal of the Season, after he curled the ball with the outside of his foot from 37 yards out in a ridiculous display of technique.

After leaving Newcastle in 2016, Cisse moved to China to play for Shandong Luneng before spells Turkey with Alanyaspor, Fenerbahce and Caykur Rizespor followed.

Cisse managed a brilliant double against Chelsea in 2012 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cisse isn't the first former Premier League player to train with Macclesfield, however. Former Everton and Cardiff striker Oumar Niasse has also trained with the seventh tier side in the past, which has shown real ambition since its formation three years ago.

With Robbie Savage as director football and Steve Bruce's son Alex as the manager, assisted by Phil Bardsley, Macclesfield have earned back-to-back promotions and are currently fighting for the play-off places in the Northern Premier League.

More Premier League stories

FFT editor James Andrew discusses how VAR promised certainty but has only delivered noise and confusion.

Luton Town's Andros Townsend reveals the unusual dinner he eats every night to aid his recovery.

Meanwhile, Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has attacked English referees, stating he "doesn't like 80 per cent of them".